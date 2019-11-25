× CBP seizes 154 pounds of illegal bologna at Mexican border

EL PASO, Texas — If you were thinking about sneaking bologna into the United States, think again.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Agriculture Specialists were working at the El Paso port of entry, CBP reports.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup with Texas plates said he was bringing frozen rolls of turkey ham over the border from Mexico.

Officers decided to give the truck a second exam, and that’s when the realized it wasn’t turkey ham at all.

Instead, they found 154 pounds of illegal Mexican bologna.

Officers seized and destroyed the bologna to make sure the meat does not introduce foreign animal disease to the U.S. pork industry.

“It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good.