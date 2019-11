× At least 2 taken to hospital after crash on Westchester Drive in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in High Point on Monday evening, according to the High Point Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 5:07 p.m. near the intersection of Westchester and Chestnut drives.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

No one was killed in the crash, firefighters said.

35.955176 -80.032398