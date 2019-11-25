9 arrested while protesting Alamance County’s contract with ICE, organizers say

GRAHAM, N.C. — Nine activists were arrested during a protest against Alamance County’s contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, according to Jewish activist organization Never Again Action.

The activist group says more than 300 people protested with Never Again Action, Siembra NC, Southern on New Ground and other activist organizations, joining together to demand that Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson ends the contract.

“As someone who has witnessed first-hand the injustices happening inside immigration detention centers, I believe ICE has no place in any community,” said Mani Lopez, of Burlington, in a news release. “We have lost too many loved ones at their hands. It is important to demand ICE to leave Alamance and to hold Sheriff Terry Johnson accountable for his actions.”

The protesters sang, held murals and tried to march to the Alamance County Detention Center while holding six coffins.

The protesters made it about 30 yards before encountering deputies and officers, NAN says.

Placing the coffins in the street, the protestors held a traditional Jewish mourning service, known as a shiva.

At about 4:30 p.m., about nine protestors were arrested.