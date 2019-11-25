80 children adopted in South Carolina on statewide Adoption Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 25 as Adoption Day in the state, WSPA reports.

During Adoption Day, 80 children were scheduled to be adopted by 60 families in family courts in Anderson, Charleston, Horry and Sumter counties

McMaster said he hopes this will raise awareness about the 140 children in South Carolina's foster care system.

“There are currently 140 young people in foster care in South Carolina who are in need of permanent families,” McMaster said. “A loving home can make all the difference to a child’s future. Our state is filled with caring, and compassionate people who want the best for their neighbors, and I ask that everyone consider whether adoption is an option for your family.”