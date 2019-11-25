64-year-old West Summerfield man arrested for alleged statutory sex offense with a child

Posted 1:45 pm, November 25, 2019, by

Harry Lee Willard Sr.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 64-year-old West Summerfield man was arrested after an alleged child sex offense, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Lee Willard Sr., 64, of West Summerfield, was charged with a statutory sex offense by an adult with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.