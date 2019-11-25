× 64-year-old West Summerfield man arrested for alleged statutory sex offense with a child

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 64-year-old West Summerfield man was arrested after an alleged child sex offense, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Lee Willard Sr., 64, of West Summerfield, was charged with a statutory sex offense by an adult with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.