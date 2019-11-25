3 taken to hospital, including a 3-year-old child, after crash on Westchester Drive in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 3-year-old child, after a crash on Westchester Drive on Monday evening, accoridng to a news release from High Point police.

The crash was reported at 5:05 p.m. between Wickliff Avenue and Chestnut Drive.

The driver of a 2015 Jeep Compass was headed south, lost control, overcorrected and traveled into northbound traffic.

The Jeep sideswiped a 2017 Honda Pilot and then hit a 2009 Honda Fit head-on.

The Jeep flipped and landed on the side of the road.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Honda Fit was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, along with a 3-year-old passenger in the car. The 3-year-old was restrained in a car seat. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as a 16-year-old girl, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured.

High Point police are still investigating the crash but believe speeding was a factor.

The names of the people who were injured have not been released.