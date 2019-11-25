21-year-old North Carolina woman missing for about a week

BOLIVIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman has been missing for about a week, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday.

Destiny Malin Hudson, a 21-year-old, was last seen at a home on Randolphville Road in Bolivia on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

She is described as a 5-foot-8 woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

This comes the same month that Hudson went missing and was found about a week later. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson went missing on Nov. 1 and was found safe by Nov. 9.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says she remains missing after her Tuesday disappearance.

The sheriff’s office has revealed few details in the search or the circumstances surrounding her disappearances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nowell at (910) 880-4854.