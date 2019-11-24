× Students sees color for first time after teacher buys $350 pair of glasses

COTTONWOOD, Minn. — A colorblind student was able to see color for the first time after his teacher bought a special pair of $350 glasses, WHNS reports.

Scott Hansen, who is also colorblind, was teaching a class about colorblindness when 12-year-old Jonathan Jones tried the glasses out.

The video of Jonathan trying on the glasses has now gone viral and his family has started a GoFundMe to buy glasses for other colorblind children.

They have raised $23,573 so far.

“Thank you all for your love and compassion. We are overwhelmed and encouraged to know there are so many amazing people in this world who would help a young man they have never met,” the family said.

EnChroma, a glasses manufacturer, is also reportedly matching each pair of glasses the Jones family buys with a free pair.