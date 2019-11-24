Police K-9 killed protecting fellow officers during shooting, police say

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A suspect is dead following a shooting that killed a police K-9 Friday night, KPHO reports.

The shooting happened in El Mirage, Arizona when officers tried to talk to a suspect they’d been looking for.

The man ran and officers chased after him before shots were fired.

Police K-9 Koki was shot and killed, police say.

El Mirage police highlighted Koki’s four years of service finding criminals and drugs within the city in August.

Koki was the department’s only K-9.

“Tonight we had a very serious situation in our city in which our K9 Koki was killed protecting his fellow officers,” the El Mirage Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The suspect was identified as Joe Ruelas.

He was found dead after the shooting from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, KSAZ reports.