NC 8-year-old running out of time waiting for kidney donor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A child and his grandmother are running of time in their search for a kidney match, WTVD reports.

Eight-year-old Jordan Rhodes has been searching for a new kidney match since his first transplant failed in 2016.

“He’s been through more than any human being should ever have to go through,” said Deborah Jones, his grandmother.

Jordan has multiple medical complications and was born 13 weeks premature. He has stage-three bleeding in the brain and micro small intestines, Jones says.

Jones says her grandson that Jordan has had over 150 surgeries and is on borrowed time as he waits for a new kidney.

“He so deserves a life. A normal life. I just want him to get it and be able to grow and be able to go out and make friends, you know?” Jones said.

Jordan takes dialysis four times a week. He needs a kidney donor with Type A or Type O blood type, according to his doctors.

If you think you may be a match, you can send an email to livingdonation@wakehealth.edu.