HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A local man who was featured on Roy's Folks in 2018 was honored at the High Point Holiday Festival Parade Sunday afternoon.

Blake Henkel is a successful and prolific painter with autism.

During the parade, Henkel rode in a new fire truck with his name on it that saluted autism.

He rode in the bucket dressed as the Grinch.

The High Point Parade ran down South Main Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.