Jewish and immigration activists hold rally, protest ICE in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Jewish and immigration activists held a rally Sunday to protest Alamance County's collaboration with ICE.

North Carolina Jews and Siembra NC members protested at the "Never Again Action" rally through prayer and song against Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson’s collaboration with ICE.

The protesters called for Alamance County officials to refuse to renew their $2.3 million contract with ICE.

Protestors gathered at the Center for Spiritual Living on 309 South Maple Street.

Local Jews and immigrants spoke about how they believe Alamance County's collaboration with ICE contributes to the struggles that immigrants face.

The group then marched to the Alamance County Detention Center where Jewish protesters lead the group in a traditional Jewish mourning service called a shiva, which includes the Mourner’s Kaddish, a Jewish prayer for the dead.

A small crowd of counter-protesters gathered behind police tape.

