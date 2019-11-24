× Child with autism left alone on NC school bus

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — A 7-year-old student with autism was left alone on a school bus for multiple hours in Duplin County Thursday, WITN reports.

Jaysha Gray says her daughter was alone on the bus for around 6 hours.

She says she dropped her daughter off at a day care facility and the employees then put her daughter on the bus.

Around noon the same day, Gray was called by the school. School officials told her that her daughter wasn’t at school and they weren’t told about an absence.

“Who’s got my daughter, what’s going on with her? You know that’s not a good feeling,” Gray said.

Gray says she got a call back about an hour later saying her daughter was found on the bus.

The 7-year-old girl who doesn’t talk was acting unusual and looked shaken up by the incident when she was picked up from school, Gray says.

“Whenever you get a call saying that she’s not where she supposed to be, and you know she’s supposed to be there, and you put her in a place to be there–all the crazy things going on in this world–of course your mind goes to ‘where is my child?'” Gray said.

School officials in Duplin County reportedly confirmed Gray’s daughter was left alone on the school bus.

District leaders released a statement, saying:

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is the highest priority of Duplin County Schools. The school system has procedures in place to ensure that students are properly supervised at all times. If these procedures are not followed, the school system takes swift and appropriate action. State and Federal laws prohibit the school system from discussing confidential student and confidential personnel matters. In light of these legal requirements, the school system cannot comment further at this time.”