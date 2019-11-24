Carolina Panthers fall to the New Orleans Saints; now 5-6 on the season

NEW ORLEANS –The Carolina Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-34 Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Panthers are now 5-6 on the season

The next game is against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Bank of America stadium at 1:00 p.m.

Cam Newton is still reportedly on injured reserve.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Two foot specialists said that Newton should continue his healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”