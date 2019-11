California veterans will be able to adopt shelter animals free of charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Military veterans in California will soon be able to adopt shelter animals free of charge, KEYT reports.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill recently which calls on the shelters to waive pet adoption fees for military veterans.

It goes into effect at the beginning of January.

California is home to two million veterans and many who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"What better way to honor our veterans by giving them an opportunity to have a friend, to be there for them, to comfort them and support them," said Daisy Capellupo, an animal control officer.

Adopted animals are up on their vaccinations, spayed, neutered and treated for fleas and worms.

Veterans will be responsible for a small licensing fee but other than that, the adoptions won't cost them.