Alcohol law enforcement agents seize over 300 grams of illegal drugs, arrest 5, make 83 charges in Greensboro drug bust
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alcohol law enforcement officials finished a months-long drug investigation in Greensboro that began at a convenience store, resulted in 2 search warrants, 5 arrests, 83 charges and over 300 grams of various illegal drugs being seized, according to an ALE news release.
Officials searched a suspect’s home at 115 Heritage Creek Way and a business, the PRD Mart at 3601 N. Church Street, after numerous controlled purchases of illegal drugs and a firearm were made.
ALE officials were joined by the FBI, the SBI and the Greensboro Police Department.
During the investigation, officials seized 250 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of heroin, 39 grams of marijuana, two guns, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle and a large amount of cash.
Johnnie Pettigrew, 53, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:
- three counts of trafficking cocaine by possession
- trafficking cocaine by manufacture,
- two counts of trafficking cocaine by transportation
- two counts of trafficking cocaine by deliver
- 10 counts of selling cocaine
- 10 counts of delivering cocaine
- trafficking heroin by possession,
- trafficking heroin by transportation,
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana
- felony maintain a dwelling for drug sales,
- possess drug paraphernalia,
- seven counts of sell controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school
- sell handgun without a permit
Pettigrew is under a $500,000 secured bond.
Reginald Washington, 27, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:
- two counts of traffic cocaine by possession
- trafficking cocaine by manufacture
- trafficking cocaine by transport
- trafficking cocaine by sale
- trafficking cocaine by deliver
- trafficking heroin by possession
- trafficking heroin by transportation
- five counts of selling cocaine
- five counts of delivering cocaine
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana
- felony maintain a dwelling for drug sales,
- possessing drug paraphernalia,
- three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school
Washington is under a $500,000 secured bond.
Prabin Bun, 30, of High Point, is facing the following charges:
- delivering drug paraphernalia
- three counts of failing to maintain drug paraphernalia log
- three counts of permittee allowing drug violations to occur on licensed premises
- three counts of permittee failing to superintend licensed premises
- possess adulterants to defraud drug test
- operating illegal slot machines
Bun is under a $1,500 secured bond.
Suresh Subedi, 24, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:
- delivering drug paraphernalia
- employee allowing drug violations to occur on the licensed premises
- failing to maintain drug paraphernalia log
Imourana Issa, 23, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:
- delivering drug paraphernalia
- employee allowing drug violations to occur on the licensed premises
- failing to maintain drug paraphernalia log
“ALE special agents prioritize investigations which occur at businesses that sell alcoholic beverages,” said Bryan House, Interim Director of ALE. “When these businesses become a detriment to the community, we work to restore public safety by addressing the root problem. In this case, we worked with partner agencies to confront the illegal drug sales occurring on the premises.”