× Alcohol law enforcement agents seize over 300 grams of illegal drugs, arrest 5, make 83 charges in Greensboro drug bust

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alcohol law enforcement officials finished a months-long drug investigation in Greensboro that began at a convenience store, resulted in 2 search warrants, 5 arrests, 83 charges and over 300 grams of various illegal drugs being seized, according to an ALE news release.

Officials searched a suspect’s home at 115 Heritage Creek Way and a business, the PRD Mart at 3601 N. Church Street, after numerous controlled purchases of illegal drugs and a firearm were made.

ALE officials were joined by the FBI, the SBI and the Greensboro Police Department.

During the investigation, officials seized 250 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of heroin, 39 grams of marijuana, two guns, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle and a large amount of cash.

Johnnie Pettigrew, 53, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:

three counts of trafficking cocaine by possession

trafficking cocaine by manufacture,

two counts of trafficking cocaine by transportation

two counts of trafficking cocaine by deliver

10 counts of selling cocaine

10 counts of delivering cocaine

trafficking heroin by possession,

trafficking heroin by transportation,

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

felony maintain a dwelling for drug sales,

possess drug paraphernalia,

seven counts of sell controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school

sell handgun without a permit

Pettigrew is under a $500,000 secured bond.

Reginald Washington, 27, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:

two counts of traffic cocaine by possession

trafficking cocaine by manufacture

trafficking cocaine by transport

trafficking cocaine by sale

trafficking cocaine by deliver

trafficking heroin by possession

trafficking heroin by transportation

five counts of selling cocaine

five counts of delivering cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

felony maintain a dwelling for drug sales,

possessing drug paraphernalia,

three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school

Washington is under a $500,000 secured bond.

Prabin Bun, 30, of High Point, is facing the following charges:

delivering drug paraphernalia

three counts of failing to maintain drug paraphernalia log

three counts of permittee allowing drug violations to occur on licensed premises

three counts of permittee failing to superintend licensed premises

possess adulterants to defraud drug test

operating illegal slot machines

Bun is under a $1,500 secured bond.

Suresh Subedi, 24, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:

delivering drug paraphernalia

employee allowing drug violations to occur on the licensed premises

failing to maintain drug paraphernalia log

Imourana Issa, 23, of Greensboro, is facing the following charges:

delivering drug paraphernalia

employee allowing drug violations to occur on the licensed premises

failing to maintain drug paraphernalia log

“ALE special agents prioritize investigations which occur at businesses that sell alcoholic beverages,” said Bryan House, Interim Director of ALE. “When these businesses become a detriment to the community, we work to restore public safety by addressing the root problem. In this case, we worked with partner agencies to confront the illegal drug sales occurring on the premises.”