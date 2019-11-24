× 3-year-old falls, dies at Charlotte airport; mom charged with child abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 3-year-old fell to his death at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and his mother was arrested and charged with child abuse, WSOC reports.

Jaiden Cowart reportedly fell and died in the baggage claim area close to an escalator on Sept. 25.

Jitteria Ravon Lightner, the boy’s mother, turned herself in to police on Thursday after officers got arrest warrants that accused her of misdemeanor child abuse.

She previously said that her family was picking up their bags when Jaiden got caught in the escalator’s handrail and fell to his death after being pulled.

Police charged her because they believe she wasn’t watching after her children properly, her attorney, Michael Greene, said.

“She was caring for a 4-, 3- and 2-year-old and trying to arrange a ride back from the airport,” Greene said. “I’m here saying that she’s not guilty of misdemeanor child abuse.”