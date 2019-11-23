Teacher tells Hispanic student to ‘speak English’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOCORRO, TEXAS -- A substitute teacher at a Texas high school was caught on camera telling a Spanish-speaking student to speak English, KVIA reports.

The unidentified substitute teacher is seen on video telling a Hispanic student at Socorro High School "Speak English. We're in America. Give me your phone."

The student in the video says students in the classroom were all using their phones, so he pulled his out to watch the Argentina vs Uruguay match.

"I saw that she was gonna get it, so I got it too and I told her...por que? And that's when she said talk English, we're in America," said Carlos Cobian, a Socorro High Student.

Several classmates were recording the incident.

Carlos Cobian, Socorro High Student: "I thought it was a little racist because you know, we live on the border and it's all Mexican, Latinos"

Cobian said he had never run into a situation like that before with any members of the school staff.

"This is the first time, for me, it's the first time with someone being racist at Socorro High School," Cobian said.

Students are allowed to use phones with teacher permission, but Cobian said no other student was asked to hand over theirs.

Cobian said the substitute then asked for security, who she reportedly told he had pushed her.

He says he did not and when students shared video with security the situation calmed down.

Cobian was pulled out of class.

The Socorro School District said:

"The incident in the video is being investigated. Appropriate action, per our employee code of conduct policies, will be taken."