Person shot in leg in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
At 6:13 p.m., police responded to 2100 Everett Street in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the lower leg area.
The person was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
They are reportedly in stable condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
36.072635 -79.791975