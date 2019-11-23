Person shot in leg in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say

Posted 7:21 pm, November 23, 2019

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:13 p.m., police responded to 2100 Everett Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the lower leg area.

The person was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

They are reportedly in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

