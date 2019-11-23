Outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce harvested in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After an E. coli outbreak that has spread to sixteen states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking the public to check their romaine lettuce.

More than forty cases of E. coli have been tied to lettuce grown in the Salinas region of California and around 75,233 pounds of salal products are being recalled.

While stores are removing the tainted lettuce, a lot of it has already been sold.

Health officials are asking consumers to see if the packaging has the word "Salinas" on the label in any form.

Twenty-eight people have been hospitalized and five have kidney failure.

E. coli infections can take up to ten days to develop.

Some infections are mild but others are severe or even life-threatening.

The recall is a Class I, which indicates a high health risk.

Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms last more than three days.