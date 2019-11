Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Organizers are helping those in need to stay warm and full this winter.

The HLF High Point Mission hosted a food and clothing drive Saturday for people who are homeless across the Piedmont Triad.

It was held at 2025 S. College Drive.

There was coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and music.

Organizers tell FOX8 they started this drive two weeks ago.

