Myrtle Beach man arrested on multiple counts of child pornography

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Friday on multiple child pornography charges, according to officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, WBTW reports.

Mark William Moseley, 60, is reportedly facing three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Investigators were led to Moseley by a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) report, AG Alan Wilson says.

Moseley distributed sexually graphic images and child pornography files to a minor, investigators say.

He is currently in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

He could go to prison for up to 10 years on each count of each charge, totaling 90 years.