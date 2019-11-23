Multiple Great white sharks show up near coast of Carolinas, trackers say

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Multiple Great white sharks along the East Coast couldn’t wait until Shark Week to put on a show for trackers.

OCEARCH tagged nine sharks along the coast in five days, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Some of them are almost 12 feet long.

Five of the sharks are near the Outer banks and two are in the water around Charleston, South Carolina.

Trackers aren’t sure why several sharks are swimming in the same area near the shore.

Chris Fischer, the founder of OCEARCH, said that the area is an important spot for shark migration, according to the Outer Banks Voice.