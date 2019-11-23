× Man wanted, accused of sexually assaulting, choking woman in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted, choked and robbed a woman in the University City area of Charlotte earlier this month, WBTV reports.

Police say on Nov. 3, around 2 p.m., Taequan Elexus Carter, 27, approached a woman from behind, pulled her to the ground and strangled her until she was unconscious.

When she woke up, Carter ran away, police say. He reportedly took her cellphone.

Our Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) detectives need your assistance in locating Taequan Elexus Carter. 📣Please Share! Know something. 📱 the VCAT Tip-line at 704-336-8228 or 📱 @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/aMn7chVdVD — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 22, 2019

Police got warrants for Carter’s arrest. They believe he could be in Florida, Rhode Island or Massachusetts.

He may be driving a light-colored Honda Civic with an NC license plate that reads EKN3274.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He could be accompanied by his girlfriend, Elizaveta Markovetc, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.