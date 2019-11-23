Honor walk held for 32-year-old father, organ donor hit head on by accused drunk driver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Family and friends said an emotional goodbye to a husband and father who was hit head-on by an accused drunk driver.

A crowd gathered outside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Friday afternoon to honor Daniel Luther for his organ donation.

Troopers say the 32-year-old was hit head-on by an accused drunk driver Tuesday on Kennedy Road in Trinity.

Luther was airlifted to the hospital, but family members say he didn’t wake up.

He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old son named Silas.

Loved ones say he taught Sunday school and played mandolin and guitar during services.

“He’s the best mandolin player I’ve ever seen, loves his bluegrass. Loves God, loves his family,” said Ashley Luther, his wife. “[Silas] won’t remember this, but we’ve got stories to tell him about his dad.”

The couple married six years ago. Ashley said her husband worked hard in investment accounting to support their family.

They both served as youth group leaders at the same church where Luther taught Sunday school.

“He was my best friend. And I got to marry him and I got to experience true love and what more could you ask for? I’m gonna miss him a ton,” Ashley said.

Family members tell FOX8 Luther always wanted to help others and they’re focused on the lives that will benefit from the loss.

“God is still in business, and somebody’s prayers, many people’s prayers were answered,” said Jeremy Ingold, Luther’s brother. “And it’s because of him and his choice to be that, and that just shows what he’s always been: a giving, loving, caring person.”

An online fundraiser has raised thousands for the family to help with medical expenses.

Troopers charged 21-year-old James Michael Lovett, jr. with DWI, hit and run, reckless driving and having an expired tag.

They say more charges are pending.