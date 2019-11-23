× Half a million pounds of pork recalled after anonymous tip

A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected, officials said.

Morris Meat Packing, a Maywood, Illinois, company, recalled 515,000 pounds of raw pork items, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

They were produced between Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019.

They include pork chops, ribs and pork loin, and were shipped to Illinois retail locations.

The recall is a Class I, which indicates a high health risk.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. 18267’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois,” officials said.

Federal officials said they received an anonymous tip that the company was producing products without an inspection and outside inspection hours.

Consumers and media with questions regarding the recall can contact Frank Masellis, President of Morris Meat Packing, at (708) 865-8566.