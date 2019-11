Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Feeding the Need event was held in Center City Park in downtown Greensboro Saturday.

Dozens of people were able to get the help they need to stay nourished during the holidays.

Participants could receive a hot plate of food or bags of groceries.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It was sponsored by The Victory Center.

