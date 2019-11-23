Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road

Posted 3:38 pm, November 23, 2019, by

CHATHAM, Ontario (WJW)– Here’s a story that will warm your heart.

A good Samaritan spotted a dog curled up keeping five kittens warm on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the cute family of six and took them to the shelter.

While at the shelter, the dog, now named Serenity, has kept watch on her adoptive babies.

Serenity is up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young and not ready for forever homes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.