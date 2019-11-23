Confederate monument removed in Pittsboro after standing for over 100 years at iconic Chatham County courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBORO, N.C. -- Crews worked to take down a confederate monument outside the Chatham County courthouse Tuesday night, WRAL reports.

It's stood outside the iconic courthouse since 1907.

The Board of Commissioners voted in August to move the statue, Chatham County's public information officer said in a news release.

The statue and the pedestal will reportedly be taken to a safe location where they will be preserved and stored until the Winnie Davis chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy finds a more appropriate location for them.

Hours after the monument was removed, supporters gathered at the spot and flew Confederate flags.

They promised to hold more frequent protests with larger crowds.