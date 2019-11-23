Child expected to be released from hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mocksville; mother waiting for surgery, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- A child is expected to be released from the hospital Saturday and a mother is waiting for surgery after the two were hit by a vehicle in Mocksville, according to Mocksville police.

The child and adult were hit by a vehicle Friday night and taken to the hospital.

They were hit near the intersection of West Depot Street and North Salisbury Street.

The child is reportedly facing non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is uninjured.

It is unclear if impairment or distraction are factors.

The investigation is ongoing.