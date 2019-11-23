× Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony is back home, ‘walking perfectly,’ family says

MINNEAPOLIS — The 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota is making improvements with his recovery after months of treatment at a hospital, according to his family.

Landen came home from the hospital in August and had a limp, uneven leg, a two-time broken femur and an open wound on his stomach that his family says they are taking care of every night.

Since he came home, he has had multiple sessions of physical therapy to help him with his walking.

His mother is working to help him recover and his walking has improved.

“He is now walking PERFECTLY with even legs AMEN,” his family said.

The family is optimistic Landen will be off some of his medication soon.

He reportedly enjoys being back at school and going to the same kindergarten as his twin brother and sister.

“He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in! He’s a strong, happy boy,” his family said. “When his mommy asks him if she can look at his wound or asks how he’s doing, he always responds with ‘Mom, I’m healed, you don’t need to ask me anymore.’ Landen loves life and Jesus! He tells people all the time when they get hurt, don’t worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I’m ok and you will be too!”

Landen suffered numerous broken bones, head trauma and severe bleeding after falling nearly 40 feet in April, according to WCCO-TV.

He then spent four-and-a-half months in the hospital.

The man who threw the boy was Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis.

Aranda pleaded guilty in May to attempted premeditated first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison in June.

“Thank you so much for praying us home and please continue to pray for complete recovery as we are still healing! We love you!” Landen’s family said.