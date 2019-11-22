Winston-Salem students discuss dangers in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Weeks of hard work was worth more than just a letter grade.

A group of Reynolds High School students presented projects showcasing some of the potentially deadly issues they face.

The school project detailed issues within the school like unreported sexual violence, in-school suspension, racism and school violence. The students' tasks including coming up with a school-related topic, conducting research on that topic and then sharing the information via a radio news story with the help of 88.5 WFDD, the public radio for Piedmont.

One of the topics focuses on school shootings and the effectiveness of lockdown drills.

"We talked to a couple of experts and they both said actually that if they could regulate social media they would because these kids are getting starting off and getting bullied online and they're saying these things," said John Stabolitis, a sophomore at Reynolds High School.

During the teens' town hall meeting, students, teachers and parents spoke freely about the issues they face and possible solutions. They also participated in small talking sessions about the topics that were presented.

"I personally feel safe at school on a day-to-day basis but I will say there are some times that I feel like there's a possibility someone will come in with a gun or any type of weapon," Alana Eddleman said.

Nationally, there have been numerous school shootings and threats. There have also been incidents causing students right here in the Triad to have serious concerns.

"I think that a lot of kids could benefit from programs that are checking in on them mentally especially with this age being the hardest to kind of develop in," Stabolitis said.

The students spent a month doing research and working on this project.