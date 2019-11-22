× Washington Redskins tickets for Sunday’s game selling for as low as $4

Die-hard fans of the Washington Redskins will be able to get extremely cheap tickets ahead of Sunday’s game where the Redskins will face off against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field.

Ticketmaster has tickets available for $6 and GameTime Tickets has upper-level tickets for as low as $4.

Multiple upper-level tickets were available on Ticketmaster for lower than $10 as of Thursday morning.

StubHud and Vivid Seats are selling the tickets for a similarly low price.

The Redskins are currently going through one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

They are 1-9 on the season.

The only time they’ve won so far was against the Miami Dolphins, who are currently 2-8 on the season.