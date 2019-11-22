Tips from students lead to two guns found on Alamance County school property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Parents and neighbors in Alamance County are still troubled after two teens were arrested for carrying guns onto two high school campuses.

Weapons were found at East Alamance County High School and Williams High School Thursday afternoon.

At one point, Williams was put on lockdown for hours.

The crimes aren’t connected but were stopped because other students reported potential risks to authorities.

School resource officers were tipped off that Dimaggio Robinson, 18, could have brought a gun onto campus. Authorities believed he might have been looking to continue an altercation that happened on Wednesday night.

After a search of the school, SROs said they found Robinson with a loaded firearm.

People who lived nearby Williams said it is unnerving to think about what would have happened if they hadn’t.

“I was terrified for my safety, for the community’s safety, the staff, everybody. This is a serious issue," said Donya Tolbert, who lives across the street from the courtyard.

She explained how she sat outside Williams High Schools and watched as officers checked the area.

“I didn’t see any movement on the inside. I didn’t see any kids. The kids didn’t start coming out until about 6:15 p.m.," Tolbert said.

For her, a lot of the students inside the school are teens who walk past her house every day. And it broke her to know that those same students were inside the school.

“We’re talking about life and death here. It was actually students who told me there were some students in school with a gun," Tolbert said.

Alamance County Schools released a statement saying that the situation was handled with extreme care and that it unfolded in a very calm manner.

At almost the same time, authorities arrested a 16-year old who had a semi-automatic gun in his vehicle on campus.

This started as a tip from a student to SROs, who stated that the suspect was selling marijuana on campus.

This is the first time in two years where guns were found on Alamance County Schools grounds, and the first to happen within minutes of each other.

“It is fairly alarming,” Lt. Brandon Mays with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said. He oversees the county’s SROs and was one of the officers who responded to the Williams High Lockdown.

He explained that the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has nine SROs to monitor 11 campuses. This does not include the officers from the Burlington Police Department who oversee city schools.

For Alamance County SROs, they are seeing more tips come in from students.

He added that the county school system and the sheriff’s office are working to add more SROs to schools, but there is still a lot to be discussed.