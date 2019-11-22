× 10 students charged after fights break out at Thomasville High School, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Ten students have been charged after fights broke out on school property Thursday afternoon, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 1:30 p.m., the Thomasville High School resource officer responded to a fight in the courtyard of the high school.

As the officer arrived, two students had been separated. One of the students ran away from the officer and left campus.

A responding officer was able to stop the student a short distance away.

The school resource officer was called about another fight in the courtyard involving female students, police say.

Around 40 students had gathered in the courtyard during the fight.

A second officer arrived and called for additional officers as fights were happening in other places around the school.

Officers helped school officials get students back to their classrooms.

A student reportedly became belligerent when school officials were trying to get him to return to class.

An officer tried to detain the student, and the student turned and hit the officer in the side of the head with a closed fist.

Officers were able to gain control of the student after a brief struggle.

A second officer was assaulted by the same student when they tried to put him in the patrol vehicle.

The student kicked the female officer in the face and then assaulted a third officer by kicking him in the arm, the release says.

A 15-year-old male, two 15-year-old females and one 14-year-old female will be charged by juvenile petition for disorderly conduct and simple affray.

A criminal summons was taken out for Dashia Sky Small, 17, of Thomasville, for disorderly conduct and simple affray.

Vydraquez Jacorian Gladney, 16, of Thomasville, was charged with resist, delay, obstruct a public officer and simple affray. Gladney received a $5000 secured bond and is in the Davidson County Jail.

Jahlyve Tyzhajuan Rainey, 16, of Thomasville, Jy’Zae Davion Baldwin, 17, of Thomasville, and Jamariya Dewayne Rainey, 17, of Thomasville, were charged with disorderly conduct.

All three were given a custody release.

Jabez Sincer Singleton, 16, of Thomasville, has been charged with three counts of assault on a government official.

Singleton was given a $7500 secured bond and is in the Davidson County Jail.

Additional charges are possible.