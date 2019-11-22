Teen arrested, charged after bringing weapon to high school in Greensboro, police say

Anthony De'Shawn Cheek

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was arrested Thursday after he brought a weapon to Dudley High School, according to Greensboro police.

Anthony De’Shawn Cheek, 16,  was arrested and charged with having a weapon on educational property.

School officials were told Cheek had a weapon and it was then confiscated.

No one was injured.

Cheek was given a $20,000 bond.

He is currently in the Guilford County jail.

Jail records show that his next court date is Friday.

