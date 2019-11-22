Researchers looking for 10,000 dogs for study on aging process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers are looking for 10,000 dogs for a study on the aging process.

The “Dog Aging Project” is a collective effort from 16 different veterinary schools, medical schools and research facilities nationwide, including North Carolina State's College of Veterinary Medicine.

It turns out dogs age much like people, albeit at a faster pace. Signs of aging in both species include dementia, cancer, and heart disease. Dogs also live in the same environment as us, so scientists are hoping this study may help find ways to improve the quality of life of dogs as they age -- as well as humans.

Rather than treat disease after it is diagnosed -- researchers hope to find a way to increase and prolong the healthy years before diseases of old age develop.

If you're interested in being part of the “Dog Aging Project”, you can apply online to have your dog be part of the study "pack". You will receive surveys to fill out and a kit to collect saliva samples from your dog. Some volunteers may be asked to get blood samples from their annual wellness visit to the vet.