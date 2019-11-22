This week’s play of the night comes from the Davie County at East Forsyth game.
Play of the Night, from Davie County at East Forsyth
-
Play of the Night, from Davie County at West Forsyth
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Playoffs 2nd round
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 12
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 8
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 10
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 11
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 9
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 7
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 6