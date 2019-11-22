North Carolina dog, who uses special throne to eat, looking for home after saved minutes from being euthanized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One special pooch is looking for a home that will look after him and his throne, according to Susie’s Senior Dogs.

Utley, a 10-year-old senior, has been looking for a home for months after his owner surrendered him to a North Carolina shelter.

He was within 20 minutes of being euthanized when Bullies 2 The Rescue saved him.

Utley was extremely skinny, but rescuers realized it was likely because he was struggling to keep his food down.

A veterinarian diagnosed him with megaesophagus, a disorder that means his esophagus can’t bring food down to his stomach on its own.

Fortunately, Utley is now gaining weight thanks to a regimen of medication, Pepcid, Tums and, yes, meals sitting upright in his very own throne.

Instead of drinking water, he gets his hydration through ice cubs and Knox blocks.

He’s otherwise your average happy companion who loves to play.

After months without a home of his own, Susie’s Senior Dogs is again sharing Utley’s story to help him find a family.

“We like to call Utley the George Clooney of seniors with the most perfect forehead wrinkles and big eyes that speak to your soul,” Susie’s Senior Dogs wrote on Facebook. “He is still young at heart and LOVES to chase balls around the yard.”

Despite interest back in October, the nonprofit says no one followed through.

Anyone with questions and people interested in adopting Utley can contact Charlotte-based Bullies 2 The Rescue at customerservice@bullies2therescue.com.