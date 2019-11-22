NC Highway Patrol placing troopers every 20 miles along interstates during Thanksgiving
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is ready to help ensure safe travel during Thanksgiving, WCNC reports.
Troopers will be out in full force to stop drunk drivers across North Carolina during the holiday.
The Thanksgiving I-40 challenge starts Nov. 21.
Troopers will reportedly be placed every 20 miles along I-40.
The Highway Patrol offers some tips for safe and responsible travel during the holiday weekend.
- Plan Ahead – Expect delays and plan to use alternate routes
- Reduce Speed – Speeding is still the leading cause of traffic collisions
- Increase Following Distances – A two-second lead time among vehicles is encouraged
- Avoid Distracted Driving – Driver focus should be solely on driving
- Never Drive Impaired – Plan ahead; designate a sober driver, use a taxi or contact a ride service
- Lane Clearance – If involved in a collision without injury, remove vehicles to shoulder