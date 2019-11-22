× NC Highway Patrol placing troopers every 20 miles along interstates during Thanksgiving

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is ready to help ensure safe travel during Thanksgiving, WCNC reports.

Troopers will be out in full force to stop drunk drivers across North Carolina during the holiday.

The Thanksgiving I-40 challenge starts Nov. 21.

Troopers will reportedly be placed every 20 miles along I-40.

It's simple #CLT, drive drunk, you lose. You don't want to start your holiday season with our DWI Task Force. They will be out in full force tonight conducting a Traffic Safety Operation and the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit will also be on-site. pic.twitter.com/iCo3uOVBKr — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 21, 2019

The Highway Patrol offers some tips for safe and responsible travel during the holiday weekend.