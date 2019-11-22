NC church with history of controversy puts up ‘Trying to impeach Jesus too!’ sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- One North Carolina church is getting attention for appearing to take a political stance on the impeachment hearings, WBTV reports.

Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis put up a sign that says: "TRYING 2 IMPEACH JESUS TOO! WON'T HAPPEN EITHER!"

Tim Jones, the church's pastor, says he sees the impeachment inquiry on President Trump as a sign society has become godless.

The IRS forbids churches from taking political stances if they want to be exempt from paying taxes.

Resurrection Baptist has filed for that status, but Jones insists his church does pay taxes.

He says it's his first amendment right to express his belief that God put President Trump in the White House, and he fears Christians will become a minority in the US.

Tim Jones/Pastor:

"If somebody asked me if I thought that God ordained him to be in office, and I do believe that with all my heart, and I think that our voice has been taken away and I think its time to stand up," Jones said. "And so if it takes my sign to draw some awareness towards him, that's fine."

Resurrection Baptist has a history of controversial political messages.

It put up a sign in 2016 that said: "We are voting, and not for Hillary."

Another sign asked for prayers for Brett Kavanaugh when he was going through confirmation hearings to become a supreme court justice last year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video