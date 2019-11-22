Man shot by police officer after pursuit, crash on Business 85 in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon has been identified, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Julius Moncre Williams, 38, of Charlotte, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

At 3:30 p.m., officers saw a truck speeding on Business 85 North and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck sped up and drove erratically, going off the road at least twice, the release says.

The truck crashed on Business 85 North near the Randleman Road exit.

An officer got out of his patrol vehicle and ran toward the median where the truck had crashed.

Police say Williams then pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire and hit Williamsmultiple times.

Officers administered first aid and Williams was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.

Williams is currently under guard while being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police say he could face more charges.