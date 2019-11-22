Man arrested, charged in Boone for sexual exploitation of minor after being convicted of sexual battery, assault of female in Forsyth County

BOONE, N.C. — A Boone man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday, according to a Boone Police Department news release.

BPD investigated Joshua Wayne Clemens, 39, of Boone, for possession and distribution of child pornography.

He was arrested and charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His secured bond is set at $55,000.

Clemens was previously convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in December 1999. The victim was 12-years-old at the time of the offense, police say.

Court records also show that Clemens was convicted of sexual battery and assault on a female in Forsyth County on Oct. 3, 2016.

The victim in that case was also a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.

