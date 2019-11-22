× Impaired driver crashes into multiple vehicles, troopers say; Victim left with life-threatening injuries

TRINITY, N.C. — An alleged impaired driver was arrested after a series of crashes left a man fighting for his life, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to Kennedy Road, near Morris Road, in Randolph County.

Troopers believe James Michael Lovett, Jr., 21, of Trinity, was driving south in a Dodge pickup after two other hit-and-run crashes that left only damage.

Lovett tried to illegally pass a Chevrolet pickup, heading the same direction and hit it from behind.

Lovett then hit a Jeep SUV, driven by 31-year-old Daniel Wayne Luther, heading the opposite direction.

The driver of Jeep faced life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by air-care.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Lovett was not injured. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of hit and run property damage, two counts of failing to report an accident, two counts of improper passing, reckless driving and expired tag. Other charges are pending.

He received a $5,000 secured bond.