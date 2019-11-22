Family of Winston-Salem man shot, killed in May pleads for people to come forward with information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police say a lack of witnesses coming forward is hurting the chance of solving the murder of Jalen Cockerham.

The father of two was shot and killed on Cody Drive in a crowd of more than 100 people back in May and yet not a single person has come forward with information on his killer.

Cockerham's sister says her 23-year-old brother was someone who embodied family, loyalty and love.

"He was hope for a lot of people out of our family, friends, a lot of people looked to him for encouragement. He gave people that strength that sometimes they felt like they didn't have," Jecorie Cockerham said.

Jecorie Cockerham said her brother's legacy lives on through his two sons. One of whom celebrated his 5th birthday this week, and for the first time, without his dad.

It's tough celebrating milestones without Cockerham, but his sister says grieving in the evil sense means you'll never be OK. You have to find forgiveness.

"I just want you to know I'm not mad at you. I forgive you, I love you and I just want you to know we are not upset, just live better for yourself," Jecorie Cockerham said.