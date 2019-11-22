× Eastern Alamance High student arrested after semi-automatic rifle found in vehicle at school

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after deputies say he had a semi-automatic rifle on school property, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, a school resource officer at Eastern Alamance High School got a report that students were using e-cigarettes laced with THC.

As the officer investigated, they learned that Lekeyvin Elijah Poole, 16, of Mebane, was selling marijuana out of his vehicle in the school parking lot.

Poole was called to the office and searched. He reportedly had a silver folding blade knife.

A search of his vehicle turned up the semi-automatic rifle, as well as two grams of marijuana. A magistrate’s order described the rifle as a Norinco SKS assault-style rifle with a brown nylon sling.

Poole was arrested and charged with felony gun on educational property, misdemeanor weapon on educational property—not gun and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

He received a $8,500 secured bond.