Dog caught on video behind wheel as car spins in reverse in Florida neighborhood

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In Florida today, a dog decided to take the family car for a drive.

Actually, the owner left the dog in the running car, and it took off, driving circles — in reverse.

Residents who live in this Port St. Lucie neighborhood say it's pretty quiet here, but imagine walking out at 8:30 a.m. this morning to see a car with what looks like no driver moving in circles.

"First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going, and I'm like 'OK, what are they doing?' And the cops came," Anne Sabol said.

But if you look closely you can see a driver — well, sort of.

"Then I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black lab or something, and I'm like, 'OK,'" Sabol said.

Turns out the human driver left the car running when he stepped out for a moment, and police say the car was accidentally left in reverse with the dog inside.

You can see the tire tread marks on the street and a smashed mailbox that got in the way.

The homeowner didn't want to go on camera but says the driver said he'll replace it.

In the meantime, residents continue to talk about the day it wasn't so quiet in their quiet neighborhood.

"I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour," Sabol said. "And when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out/ I was like they should give that thing a license."

You can see there is still some debris from where this happened. Neighbors say that, once that car finally stopped, they were just glad no one was injured.