Doctors warn people not to kiss babies due to virus on the rise that's dangerous to infants

Doctors say if you are sick or think you are starting to get sick, don’t kiss any babies or be around them.

Respiratory syncytial virus, RVS for short, is a common virus that feels like the common cold but can be dangerous for babies.

RSV can most seriously affect infants under six months old and can make them sick enough for a hospital visit, Tiffany Hill, a pediatrician with UT Health East Texas, told CBS19.

Symptoms include:

Runny nose

Fever

Wet cough

Irritability

The virus can make someone sick anywhere from three to four weeks.

Even though RSV has no treatment, parents can help their child get through it with fluids, a humidifier and saline washes, Hill says.

Making sure a baby is hydrated and can breathe properly through their nose is important to overcoming RSV.

“Respiratory syncytial virus just causes a lot more inflammation and secretions in the airway then some of the other typical viruses.” Hill said.

It’s crucial for parents to practice healthy hygiene habits to stop their babies from getting RSV as well.

Hospital officials say that washing your hands, wiping down hard surfaces, such as countertops and shopping carts, and getting vaccinated along with your babies are important steps to take to avoid RSV.

“If you have a younger infant, you’re really the stopping point for the illness, so I really recommend the parents you know, take that and get vaccinated or any caregivers and then again, just reiterating really good handwashing,” Hill said.