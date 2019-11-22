× Charlotte restaurant worker uses paint stick to stir pot of rice during inspection, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be beneficial for customers to check the health scores of their favorite local restaurants around inspection time.

Recently, a health inspector went to several restaurants in Charlotte.

At China Fun on Wyalong Drive, some chicken, including the General Tso’s, was thrown out because it had been sitting out for around 24 hours and hadn’t reached the appropriate temperature for storing chicken, according to an inspection report.

The inspector also reportedly heard the person in charge of stirring a pot of rice say they were using a paint stick that was sitting next to the pot to stir the food.

China Fun was given a B-grade of 85.5.

The ice machine at The Sandwich Club on 435 South Tryon Street had a buildup of a black substance on the inside, an inspection report says.

The ice machine health violation had happened more than once.

Some of the corn chowder in the restaurant’s freezer was also 11 days old, so it was thrown out.

The Sandwich Club was given a B-grade of 86.5.