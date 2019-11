CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will again be serving up Thanksgiving meals to kids in need, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton will host his foundation’s eighth-annual “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” on Monday.

The event will feed 1,300 underprivileged children, according to the Observer.

Newton’s foundation partners with Chase and Harris Teeter to hold the event.

Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years! Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners @Chase and @HarrisTeeter. #TBT #CamNewtonFoundation pic.twitter.com/YFZsf31kDk — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) November 21, 2019